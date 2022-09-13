The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

FBI notified Twitter of at least one Chinese agent in company

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 17:22

Twitter whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko disclosed the FBI notified Twitter of at least one Chinese agent in the company, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said Tuesday.

"We’ve learned that personal data from Twitter users were potentially exposed to foreign intelligence agencies. For example, his disclosures indicate that India was able to place at least two suspected foreign assets within Twitter," Grassley said at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. "His disclosures also note that the FBI notified Twitter of at least one Chinese agent in the company."

Mickey Rosenthal embarks on crowdfunding campaign to save Dead Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 05:25 PM
King Charles vows to seek welfare of Northern Ireland inhabitants
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 03:55 PM
Several suspects arrested in assassination of IRGC colonel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 02:58 PM
3 people sentenced to prison in murder of Shabtai Kalmanovich
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 02:46 PM
Russia's Lavrov granted a visa to attend UN General Assembly
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 12:49 PM
IDF closes West Bank checkpoints after shooting incident in Jalameh
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 10:48 AM
Air strike hits Ethiopia's northern Tigray region capital
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 10:18 AM
IDF arrests five terror suspects in nightly West Bank raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/13/2022 08:25 AM
Los Angeles reports area's first death due to monkeypox
By REUTERS
09/13/2022 04:18 AM
Benny Gantz meets with UN secretary-general
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 10:39 PM
US charges woman over threats against judge in Trump special master case
By REUTERS
09/12/2022 06:30 PM
Two arrested in relation to kidnapping of man from an ambulance
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 03:46 PM
Lebanon central bank stops providing dollars for gasoline imports
By REUTERS
09/12/2022 11:33 AM
Palestinians, IDF clash in Jenin, multiple injuries reported - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 07:24 AM
24-year-old electric scooter rider killed by oncoming vehicle in Afula
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/12/2022 06:53 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by