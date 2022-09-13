The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli model arrested for domestic abuse - Israeli media

Tel Aviv District Court judge had approved extending the suspect's arrest by a day.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 17:50

Updated: SEPTEMBER 13, 2022 18:54
Abuse (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Abuse (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

An Israeli model was arrested on Tuesday for domestic abuse, according to Israeli media. 

Responding to a call from the victim's mother, police burst into the home and arrested the model, whose name is yet unknown. 

The police encountered the victim in a state of emotional distress, visibly bruised. During the subsequent police investigation, the suspect claimed the bruises were self-inflicted. 

Israeli media reports that the police petitioned the Tel Aviv District court to extend the suspect's arrest by six days, but the presiding judge only approved an additional day.

The model was previously investigated for fraud, an investigation that ended without criminal charges. 

The law courts in Tel Aviv (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)The law courts in Tel Aviv (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

This is a developing story. 



Tags Israel crime police domestic violence
