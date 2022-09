A taxi driver was indicted for rape and indecent acts against a 19-year-old tourist, Ynet reported on Wednesday.

Muhammad Barkhat, a 28-year-old from Jerusalem, committed the alleged acts while providing taxi services.

In the request to extend his detention, prosecutors wrote: "The accused took advantage of the fact that the plaintiff was a young tourist under the influence of alcohol, knowing that she was expected to leave the country within about a week."