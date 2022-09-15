Chilean president refuses to receive Israeli ambassador's credentials

Chilean President Gabriel Boric refused to receive the credentials of Israeli Ambassador to Chile Gil Artzyeli on Thursday, according to Chilean media.

The Ex-Ante news outlet reported that the decision was made due to the death of children in Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza Strip in early August and that the ambassador's credentials would be accepted in mid-October. The La Tercera newspaper said that the decision was made due to the recent death of a Palestinian teenager in a firefight in the West Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, Artzyeli published a tweet congratulating the Chilean government for signing an agricultural agreement with the Palestinian Authority.