The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Chilean president refuses to receive Israeli ambassador's credentials

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 22:51

Updated: SEPTEMBER 15, 2022 22:57

Chilean President Gabriel Boric refused to receive the credentials of Israeli Ambassador to Chile Gil Artzyeli on Thursday, according to Chilean media.

The Ex-Ante news outlet reported that the decision was made due to the death of children in Operation Breaking Dawn in Gaza Strip in early August and that the ambassador's credentials would be accepted in mid-October. The La Tercera newspaper said that the decision was made due to the recent death of a Palestinian teenager in a firefight in  the West Bank.

Earlier on Thursday, Artzyeli published a tweet congratulating the Chilean government for signing an agricultural agreement with the Palestinian Authority.

N12's Twitter hacked, profile picture, username swapped
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 11:16 PM
Red alert sounds in settlement south of Hebron, suspected infiltration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 09:25 PM
Britain's Charles speaks to Saudi king, other world leaders
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 08:58 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to travel to Armenia this weekend
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 08:40 PM
IAEA board passes resolution calling on Russia to leave Zaporizhzhia
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 07:44 PM
US imposes new sanctions on facilitators of Russia's war in Ukraine
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 06:30 PM
IMF to send mission to Lebanon next week to discuss slow reform progress
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:53 PM
Justin Bieber cancels concert in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 05:38 PM
Ukraine making good progress towards EU membership, von der Leyen says
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:33 PM
UN hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan ceasefire holds
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:21 PM
Mongolian President says he supports Russia-China oil pipelines
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:13 PM
Stampede at Guatemala music festival kills at least nine
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 05:06 PM
Yeshiva head in Holon indicted for indecent acts on students
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 04:15 PM
Death toll in Pakistan floods nears 1,500
By REUTERS
09/15/2022 04:14 PM
UAE Foreign Minister visits Yad Vashem for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/15/2022 03:59 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by