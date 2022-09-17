Anti-Netanyahu protests kick off again throughout Israel

Demonstrations expressing opposition to former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off on Saturday afternoon.

The independent organization of concerned citizens for the fate of the state led massive groups in protests located throughout bridges and intersections from the north to the south of Israel.

At 7:45 p.m. there will be a march from the Rehovot train station to the founders' garden in the city, where a demonstration will be held.

"A government headed by [Netanyahu] will be a disaster for Israel," the organization said in a statement. "We are returning en masse to the bridges and intersections to make sure that Netanyahu does not return. We defeated him in the past, we will defeat him again."