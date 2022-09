Former MK and Yesha Council member Elyakim Haetzni died at the age of 96 on Sunday evening, Israeli media confirmed.

German-born Haetzni, who made Aliyah in 1938 after the Kristallnacht, was one of the most vocal voices for Jewish settlement in the West Bank following its capture in the Six Day War.

He served as an MK in the 12th Knesset from 1990 to 1992 in the ultranationalist Tehiya faction.