The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Uganda has confirmed seven Ebola cases so far, one death

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 16:21

Uganda has confirmed seven cases of Ebola including in a man who died this week, and seven other deaths are being investigated as suspected cases of a strain for which the authorities do not yet have a vaccine, officials said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old man who died had developed a high fever, diarrhea and abdominal pains, and was vomiting blood. After initially being treated for malaria, he was diagnosed as having contracted the Sudan strain of the Ebola virus.

"As of today, we have seven confirmed cases, of whom we have one confirmed death," Kyobe Henry Bbosa, Ebola incident commander at the Ugandan Ministry of Health, told a briefing.

"But also we have seven probable cases that died before the confirmation of the outbreak."

Bbosa said their investigations had not yet pinned down the index case or "patient zero" but said the outbreak appeared to have started around the beginning of September "when people started dying" in a small village in Mubende district in central Uganda.

Uganda last reported an outbreak of the Ebola Sudan strain in 2012.

The strain is less transmissible than Ebola Zaire, Patrick Otim, health emergency officer at the World Health Organization Regional Office for Africa said at the briefing, adding that it had a lower fatality rate in previous outbreaks.

However, Otim said the Sudan strain posed a greater threat because the world did not yet have a vaccine for it like it has with the Zaire strain.

"So it's very, very critical that at this point we treat this outbreak as serious because we may not have the advantage that we have gained in terms of advancement in medical countermeasures," he said.

Mubende lies on a highway that starts from the capital Kampala, connecting Uganda to Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Otim said this meant there was a threat of cross border transmission.

In 2019, Uganda experienced an outbreak of Ebola Zaire. The virus was imported from neighboring Congo which was battling a large epidemic in its northeastern region.

In August, a new case of Ebola virus was confirmed in the city of Beni in eastern Congo.

Erdogan says prisoner exchange is important step towards Ukraine peace
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 04:38 PM
Suspects in Efrat shooting attack arrested by IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 04:24 PM
Saudi appoints female new head of its human rights watchdog
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 03:59 PM
Mexico: Protestors deface Israel embassy, demand crime chief extradition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 12:17 PM
Government ministries to hold emergency meeting on Russian immigration
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 12:09 PM
Son follows mother to Police station, threatens to murder her
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 12:02 PM
Security forces arrest nine throughout the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/22/2022 08:30 AM
EU ministers agree to prepare new sanctions targeting Russia
By REUTERS
09/22/2022 05:08 AM
IAEA's Grossi says outstanding issues with Iran will not be wished away
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 10:59 PM
Lapid meets with Greek PM in NY, emphasizes strong bond
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 04:30 PM
Iranian authorities arrest foreign nationals during protests - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 04:11 PM
Ronni Gamzu to leave director-general position at Sourasky
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 02:29 PM
Queen Margrethe of Denmark diagnosed with COVID after attending funeral
By REUTERS
09/21/2022 02:20 PM
Former Moscow Aviation Institute head Gerashchenko dies in fall
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 02:03 PM
Anonymous hacker claims to take down Iranian bank, gov't website
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/21/2022 01:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by