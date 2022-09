An Israeli hacker group shut down the Iranian state-controlled Fars News Agency on Sunday night, according to Iranian reports.

The group, known as "Army of Thieves," reportedly claimed credit for the cyberattack on the news agency strongly affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

The Jerusalem Post reported last week that the Anonymous hacktivist group launched a hacking campaign against Iran following the death of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini.

This is a developing story.