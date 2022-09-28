The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Kremlin says military campaign in Ukraine to continue until it controls all Donetsk region

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 12:46

Updated: SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 12:58

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that the "special military operation" in Ukraine must continue until Russia takes full control of east Ukraine's Donetsk region.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the military campaign in Ukraine would continue "at a minimum" until the "liberation" of the "Donetsk People's Republic," referring to the region's Russian-backed administration.

Russian-installed head of Ukraine's Kherson region asks Putin for incorporation into Russia

The Russian-installed administrator of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Kherson region on Wednesday published a request to President Vladimir Putin, asking him to incorporate the region into Russia.

In a letter published on his Telegram account, Vladimir Saldo said that residents of Kherson region had made "a historic choice" in favor of Russia, referring to a Russian-organized referendum that both Ukraine and Western countries said was a sham.

