The entry permits of Palestinian residents of Kafr Dan near Jenin were unsuspended after being frozen for about two weeks, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Thursday evening.

The entry permits had been suspended after two Palestinian terrorists from the village shot and killed IDF Maj. Bar Falah near the village of Jalama, north of Jenin. Relatives of the two terrorists will still be unable to enter Israel, COGAT stressed.