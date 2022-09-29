US issues new sanctions against Iranian oil sector

The US Treasury issued new sanctions against an international network of companies involved in the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to south and east Asia on Thursday.

The sanctions target Iranian brokers and a number of front companies in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and India that facilitated financial transfers and the shipping of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

The front companies helped conceal the origin of Iranian shipments and enabled two sanctioned Iranian brokers, Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance) and Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC), to transfer funds and ship Iranian petroleum products to buyers in Asia.