The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US issues new sanctions against Iranian oil sector

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 20:53

The US Treasury issued new sanctions against an international network of companies involved in the sale of Iranian petrochemicals and petroleum products to south and east Asia on Thursday.

The sanctions target Iranian brokers and a number of front companies in the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong and India that facilitated financial transfers and the shipping of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

The front companies helped conceal the origin of Iranian shipments and enabled two sanctioned Iranian brokers, Triliance Petrochemical Co. Ltd. (Triliance) and Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Co. (PGPICC),  to transfer funds and ship Iranian petroleum products to buyers in Asia.



Tags Iran Headline
US confirms American citizen killed in rocket attack in Iraqi Kurdistan
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 09:00 PM
Erdogan urges Putin to reduce tensions, extend Ukraine grains deal
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 08:45 PM
Putin: mistakes of military mobilization should be corrected - report
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 08:32 PM
Jews will be banned from entering Joseph's Tomb - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 08:16 PM
US soon to announce new sanctions on Iran oil exports - report
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 08:09 PM
Gilboa Prison rape case to be closed with no indictment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 08:00 PM
Six states sue to halt Biden's bid to forgive student loans
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 07:42 PM
Entry permits of Kafr Dan residents unfrozen after about two weeks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 07:26 PM
Russian annexation would be dangerous escalation - UN chief
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 07:12 PM
Ex-eBay exec heading to prison for harassing couple behind newsletter
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 06:12 PM
Putin accuses West of being ready to provoke revolution in any country
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 05:56 PM
German foreign minister lobbies for Iran sanctions after Amini death
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:58 PM
Zelensky calls emergency meeting of security and defense defense chiefs
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:45 PM
Russia open to in-person talks with US on nuclear arms treaty
By REUTERS
09/29/2022 04:13 PM
Lapid: Israel acting on every front to prevent terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/29/2022 04:05 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by