A 40-year-old woman, a 15-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl were seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a residential building in Bir Abu Khasheba in Beit Tzafafa in Jerusalem on early Monday morning, seven other people were lightly injured.

MDA medical personnel who were called to the scene evacuated them to Shaarei Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem, suffering from burns. Seven other lightly injured were evacuated from the scene.