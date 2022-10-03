The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Khamenei: Riots in Iran were planned by Israel

Khamenei said the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini was a "bitter incident" but that the riots were "planned."

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 12:25

Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2022 13:23
A woman with her hand painted with the word "Freedom" takes part in a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Athens, Greece, October 1, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)
A woman with her hand painted with the word "Freedom" takes part in a protest following the death of Mahsa Amini, in Athens, Greece, October 1, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/COSTAS BALTAS)

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed the widespread protests over the killing of Mahsa Amini on Israel and the United States, saying that they were "planned by the Zionist Regime," in a speech on Monday afternoon.

He added that protests over the death of a woman in police custody were planned and not staged by "ordinary Iranians," in his first comments on unrest that has swept the country since Sept. 17.

In comments reported by state media, Khamenei said the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart," calling it a "bitter incident."

But he said "some people had caused insecurity in the streets," saying there had been planned "riots."

He expressed strong backing for the security forces, saying they had faced injustice during the protests.

Khamenei, who acts as the supreme commander of armed forces, attended a graduation ceremony of armed forces this morning.



