One of the five Israelis charged with being in contact with an Iranian agent was found not guilty, ruled a judge at the Jerusalem District Court on Monday.

The defendant had been investigated, along with three other women and one man — all of whom had immigrated from Iran to Israel — by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police after it was suspected they had been in contact with an Iranian intelligence agent known as Rambud Namdar. Namdar allegedly had recruited the Israelis to carry out missions within the country.

The suspects spoke with Namdar, who said on Facebook that he was a Jew living in Iran. According to the agency, Rambud requested from all suspects that instead of being in contact on Facebook, they should talk on WhatsApp, where he also video chatted.

The judge on Monday ruled that the defendant had not tried to harm the security of the State of Israel and had simply been tricked by Namdar.