Netanyahu to stay in hospital for tests after falling ill on Yom Kippur

The former prime minister reportedly fainted during Yom Kippur prayers in a Jerusalem synagogue.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 5, 2022 20:10

Updated: OCTOBER 5, 2022 21:14
Head of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem this week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Head of the Likud Party Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a conference at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem this week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu was rushed to Shaarei Tzedek Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly fainted during Yom Kippur prayers in a Jerusalem synagogue.

"The former prime minister began to feel unwell in a synagogue during prayers," was written in a statement. "He underwent a series of tests at the scene that came back normal and is now feeling better. In order to make sure, Netanyahu intends to go to the hospital independently."

the former prime minister's doctor released a statement later on Wednesday evening, reassuring that Netanyahu feels well but will spend the night in hospital for further testing.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished his election rival full health in a tweet sent out shortly after Yom Kippur's end. 

Netanyahu's bloc partners, notably Shas head Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judaism head Yitzchak Goldknopf and MK Itamar Ben-Gvir all wished Netanyahu well as Yom Kippur came to a close.



Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Yom Kippur health
