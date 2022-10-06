IDF forces, Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police officers arrested four wanted individuals between Wednesday night and Thursday morning in a number of locations in the West Bank, an IDF spokesperson said.

Israeli forces operated in the villages of Hizma and Beit Duqqu as well as the city of Hebron.

Suspects threw Molotov cocktails at Israeli forces, who then responded with measures to disperse protests.

There were no Israeli casualties in the operation. All wanted persons were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.