There will be limited security closures of West Bank crossings during Sukkot due to the ongoing security situation, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday.

The closures will only occur on the holidays of Sukkot and Shmini Atzeret — not on Hol Hamoed, the Sukkot festival’s intermediate days.

Closures will begin on Sunday evening at 4 p.m. until Monday at 11:59 p.m.

They will begin again on the following Sunday, October 16 at 4 p.m. and end on Monday at 11: 59 p.m.