8 arrested for throwing rocks at security forces in east Jerusalem

Israel Police and Israel Border Police officers operated across east Jerusalem on Saturday afternoon and evening following disturbances during a procession in the eastern part of the city in honor of the Islamic prophet Mohammad's birthday.

Following the conclusion of the procession on Saturday afternoon, several people began to throw stones and other objects at the police forces that had been working to allow the parade to pass down Sultan Suleiman Street.

As a result of the disturbances, a police officer at the scene was lightly injured when he was hit in the face with a bottle that had been aimed at him.

According to an Israel Police statement, eight residents of east Jerusalem, one minor and seven adults, have been arrested for further questioning, and security forces are at the scene of the disturbances and are working to restore the calm.