The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

N.Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 10, 2022 00:42

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw and guided the country's tactical nuclear operation unit training from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, North Korea's KCNA news agency reported on Monday.

Kim vowed to strengthen the country's military operations going forward, adding there is no need to have dialogue with its adversaries.

The report said North Korea's Oct. 4 firing of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) over Japan was a newly developed missile aimed at delivering stronger and clearer warning to its enemies.

Woman shot dead in Laqiya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 10:21 PM
Putin says Ukraine planned Crimea bridge explosion, calls it terrorism
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 08:55 PM
Power line to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected, IAEA chief says
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 07:33 PM
Minor questioned by police after threatening Netanyahu on Instagram
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 04:51 PM
Pro-Iranian hackers attack Israeli gas company website
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/09/2022 11:55 AM
Dozens of students in Mexico mysteriously poisoned
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 04:16 AM
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake hits Greece
By REUTERS
10/09/2022 01:26 AM
Three arrested in Jerusalem on suspicion of carrying out shootings
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2022 08:43 PM
8 arrested for throwing rocks at security forces in east Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2022 07:29 PM
Kuwait's emir travels to Italy for regular medical checks - state news
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 06:13 PM
Russia names new commander of forces engaged in Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 04:00 PM
Germany-based rail operator blames network breakdown on sabotage
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 02:42 PM
IDF thwart 3.67 million shekel drug smuggling from Egypt
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/08/2022 11:19 AM
Death toll from Irish petrol station explosion rises to seven
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 10:40 AM
At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city
By REUTERS
10/08/2022 09:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by