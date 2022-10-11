The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Ukraine receives IRIS-T air defense system from Germany

The ground-based anti-aircraft system is primarily intended to protect civilian populations by repelling air attacks by the Russian Military.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 11, 2022 17:52

Updated: OCTOBER 11, 2022 18:18
Visitors take a look at the IRIS-T SLM, a German air defence system by Diehl, displayed at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2022 in Berlin, Germany (photo credit: REUTERS)
Visitors take a look at the IRIS-T SLM, a German air defence system by Diehl, displayed at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2022 in Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Ukraine has received a delivery of the German IRIS-T air defense system, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Tuesday. The handover took place on Tuesday near the Polish-Ukrainian border.

According to the German federal government, the weapon is the most modern air defense system in its possession. It was developed by the German armaments company Diehl Defense from Überlingen on Lake Constance.

The ground-based anti-aircraft system is primarily intended to protect civilian populations by repelling air attacks by the Russian Military. According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz, large cities could also be protected against air raids.

By handing over the air defense system Germany is upholding a promise that Chancellor Scholz had already made in the Bundestag at the beginning of June.

Most recently, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht promised an early delivery on Monday. The first handover was originally planned for November, according to Der Spiegel magazine.

Three more Iris-T systems are to be delivered to Ukraine sometime next year, although an exact date is not yet set as the anti-aircraft weapons have yet to be manufactured.

Russia pounded cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning, killing civilians and knocking out power and heat, in apparent revenge strikes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a blast on Russia's bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack, showing how urgently such protection is needed in Ukraine.

The Iris-T SLM air defense system

The Iris-T SLM air defense system consists of three vehicles: a launch pad on a military truck with space for eight missiles, a radar vehicle and a command vehicle.

The anti-aircraft missiles can hit targets up to 20 kilometers high and 40 kilometers away. Their range is thus significantly greater than, for example, that of shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles such as the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles also supplied by Germany to Ukraine.

Zelensky asks for urgent supply of air defense weapons

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was asking the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with air defense weapons on Tuesday, after Russia rained down cruise missiles on cities across the country in a new escalation of the war.

The White House said US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders met virtually to discuss what more they can do to support Ukraine and listened to Zelenskiy, who has called air defense systems his "number 1 priority."

Biden has already promised more air defenses, a pledge that Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said would extend the conflict.

"The mood of this summit is already obvious and predictable. The confrontation will continue," Peskov told reporters.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags germany Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin missiles Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
2

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
3

Israel readies for war with Hezbollah after Lebanon ups maritime deal demands

: People walk as Israeli navy boats are seen in the Mediterranean Sea as seen from Rosh Hanikra, close to the Lebanese border, northern Israel May 4, 2021.
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by