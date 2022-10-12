Operation Break the Wave: Ten arrested across West Bank overnight

IDF troops, the Shin Bet and Israel Border Police operated across the West Bank on Tuesday night, arresting 10 people wanted on suspicion of terrorism and confiscating illegal weapons.

In the village of Jaba near Nablus, security forces arrested two people wanted for involvement in terror activities, also uncovering a collection of illegally acquired weapons. During the arrests, gunshots could be heard in the surrounding areas.

At the same time, forces operated in the village of Al Yamun nearby, arresting an additional person and seizing weapons.

In the Ramallah area, Israeli forces arrested three people on suspicion of terrorist activity in the village of Kafr Nima.

Other operational activities took place in Bayt Sira, Deir Abu Masha'al and Hizma, as well as across the West Bank.

The arrested individuals have been transferred for further questioning and no casualties were sustained by Israeli forces.