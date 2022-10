A plant nursery with 879 marijuana seedlings, located in an open area in Nesher, was discovered Wednesday by Israel Police.

The individual suspected of growing the plants, a 40-year-old resident of Segev Carmel, was arrested and the plants were transferred to the forensic laboratories of the Israel Police for further investigation.

The police announced that they will request today to extend the suspect's detention at the Haifa Magistrate's Court.