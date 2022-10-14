Jerusalem mayor: The capital is not burning

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion played down concerns about violence reported in the capital in the past two days, stressing that only a small minority was "raising the flames."

"I won't say that they're making more noise than what's happening, but that's the truth," said Lion to Army Radio on Friday morning. "The residents of east Jerusalem are an integral part of the city. It is true that there is a minority that occasionally raises the flames. I'm not here to convince people that there aren't riots in certain parts, but to say that Jerusalem is burning? Certainly not."