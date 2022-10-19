UNSC commends Israeli-Lebanese maritime deal

The United Nations Security Council "commended the Israeli-Lebanese agreement reached earlier this month to set a maritime boundary that would allow both countries to produce natural gas from two abutting underwater fields in the Mediterranean.

The 15-member body said that the "permanent" delineation of that bounty was a "major step."

It "will contribute to the stability, the security, and the prosperity of the region. It will benefit both countries and their people and will allow both parties to benefit equitably from energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean."