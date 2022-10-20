Russia will reassess its cooperation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his staff if Guterres sends experts to Ukraine to inspect downed drones that Western powers say were made in Iran, Russia's deputy UN envoy said on Wednesday.

Russia's Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy did not elaborate on what cooperation could be affected.

Polyanskiy also told reporters he was not optimistic about the renewal of a UN-brokered deal that resumed Ukraine's Black Sea exports of grain and fertilizer.