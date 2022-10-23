Palestinian teen steals car in Holon, drives through security to airport

A 17-year-old Palestinian resident of Ramallah was arrested early Sunday morning for stealing a car in Holon and driving through a security barrier near Ben-Gurion Airport, causing risk to all security officials and drivers.

The driver in question was in Israel illegally and had been driving towards the gates of the airport at high speeds, while security personnel tried to respond with roadblocks and gunfire to stop him.

Eventually, the car was stopped and the driver was arrested and taken in for questioning.

The driver is due to appear before the court sometime Sunday morning, where police will ask for permission to extend his detention in custody.

This is a developing story.