Israeli PM Lapid 'abandons IDF troops before terrorists' - Ben-Gvir

Itamar Ben-Gvir, head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit, slammed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday for comments the latter made to Ynet, calling him a "dangerous explosive" that was responsible for Jewish settler attacks on the IDF.

"When the failed transitional Prime Minister Lapid attacks me, I know I'm on the right path," Ben-Gvir said in a statement.

"Unlike Lapid, who ties the hands of the IDF soldiers in the fight against terrorism and leaves them to their fate in front of terrorists, I embrace the soldiers and demand that they be granted immunity."

Ben-Gvir further attacked Lapid for being the figure behind the formation of the previous government, which set up a diverse coalition including members of the Left like Meretz and the Islamist party Ra'am. This party, Ben-Gvir charged, "supports the murder of IDF soldiers," and Lapid would have no problem forming a government with the Joint List, whose leaders, Ahmad Tibi and Ayman Odeh, "declared that they support the murder of soldiers."

"This is the true face of Lapid, who is understandably under pressure from the fact that in a week and a half, with God's help, we will win the elections, establish a full-fledged right-wing government and send him back to the opposition benches," Ben-Gvir said.

Earlier, Lapid accused Ben-Gvir, widely considered to have made numerous incendiary and provocative controversial statements, of having been responsible for inciting Jewish settlers to attack IDF soldiers, which had happened last week.