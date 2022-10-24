Motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Tel Aviv

A motorcyclist in his 30s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Nachmani St. and Rothschild Ave. in Tel Aviv.

MDA medics and paramedics gave them medical treatment and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital with a head injury, while he is sedated and on ventilator.

"We saw a damaged taxi on the road and a motorcycle nearby. On the road lay a man in his thirties unconscious, with a severe head injury, around him were citizens who began to give him first aid, we gave him life-saving medical treatment, and we transferred him to the intensive care team, who evacuated him to a hospital," MDA medics on the scene reported.

"The victim is being treated, and his condition is serious and unstable," reports said.