Motorcyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Tel Aviv

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 02:01

A motorcyclist in his 30s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Nachmani St. and Rothschild Ave. in Tel Aviv.

MDA medics and paramedics gave them medical treatment and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital with a head injury, while he is sedated and on ventilator. 

"We saw a damaged taxi on the road and a motorcycle nearby. On the road lay a man in his thirties unconscious, with a severe head injury, around him were citizens who began to give him first aid, we gave him life-saving medical treatment, and we transferred him to the intensive care team, who evacuated him to a hospital," MDA medics on the scene reported.

"The victim is being treated, and his condition is serious and unstable," reports said. 

Residents of village near Jenin throw molotov cocktails at military vehi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 02:14 AM
US House Speaker Pelosi to attend Ukraine forum in Zagreb
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 02:10 AM
Six injured in violent incident near Araba industrial area
By MAARIV ONLINE
10/24/2022 01:22 AM
Fire breaks out in Petach Tikvah after battery malfunctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 12:21 AM
S.Korea fires warning shots after N.Korean boat crosses maritime border
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 12:14 AM
Russia holds second call with US in three days
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 06:44 PM
Israel Police neutralize explosive at entrance of Galilee town
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2022 04:30 PM
British Foreign Secretary Cleverly endorses Boris Johnson for PM
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 04:10 PM
N.Korean leader congratulates Xi's reelection with hopes for 'more ties'
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 03:36 PM
Car bomb, gunfire hit hotel in Somalia's Kismayu port city - police
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 01:30 PM
East Jerusalem resident arrested for school burglaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2022 10:01 AM
Palestinian teen steals car in Holon, drives through security to airport
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/23/2022 08:00 AM
G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 05:26 AM
Dietrich Mateschitz, Red bull owner, dies aged 78 - report
By REUTERS
10/23/2022 01:05 AM
Rockets target US coalition forces in eastern Syria - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/22/2022 11:19 PM
