Lapid: If Smotrich, Ben-Gvir in gov't LGBT, women's rights to be erased

Minorities would suffer a severe reduction of rights if Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu formed a coalition government together, Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned at the Maariv Conference on Monday.

There is one thing we must not forget. Everything we have done in the past year, all the change that started here, can be erased in one day," said Lapid. "If the party of Smotrich and Ben Gvir will be part of the government, the LGBT people can forget about the rights they received."

Lapid also claimed that a Netanyahu government would mean a reduction in the rights of women.

"If Netanyahu achieves the coalition of 61 that he wants, forget about women's rights and forget about women in senior positions," said Lapid. "Forget about core studies and forget about the fight against governmental corruption. Everything we did will disappear in one day."

Lapid said that in the face of change, there were forces that didn't play by the rules that sought to stop it. These forces, he said, didn't seek the best interest of Israel but their own power.

Maariv contributed to this report.