Netanyahu: Ben-Gvir could be a minister in my government

If opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu manages to form a government after the upcoming elections, Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir could be a minister in the cabinet, Netanyahu said at the Channel 14 elections conference on Sunday.

In response to a question about whether Ben-Gvir will be a minister if a right-wing government is formed by Netanyahu, the former prime minister stated "he definitely could be, anyone could be. That's perfectly clear."

Netanyahu dismissed demands by parties in the right-wing bloc for specific ministries, stressing that the Likud would hold key portfolios such as the Defense, Foreign and Finance Ministries.

"We must have a large Likud both to prevent Lapid from receiving the mandate, and also so that we can govern in a strong and stable manner and that the key portfolios, security, foreign affairs and finance - should be in the hands of the ruling party," said Netanyahu at the Channel 14 conference.

Opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, May 18, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir: I'll make demands and not for the Water Ministry

Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir told Channel 14 that if a government was formed he would "have demands, and it won't be for the [Energy and] Water Ministry." The MK refused to specify which portfolio he would demand.

Ben-Gvir added that no matter how many seats the Religious Zionist list gets, he would demand to be a minister.