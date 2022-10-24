Palestinian migrants drown in attempt to reach Europe - report

Nine Palestinian migrants drowned off the coast of Tunisia on Sunday after their boat sank during their attempts to reach Europe, Palestinian media reported on Monday.

The migrants were en route to Greece, as per the reports citing Palestinian security sources.

At least nine Palestinian migrants from Gaza drowned off the coast of Tunisia yesterday night after their boat sank in a bid to reach Europe, according to Palestinian security sources. pic.twitter.com/CgIvvaUWXA — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 24, 2022

Gaza-based terrorist organization Hamas released a statement mourning the deaths, calling for Israel to be held accountable "for the suffering of our people."