An Israeli couple who claimed to be the parents of the fetus involved in the embryo-swapping saga are not the biological parents, Sheba Medical Center said in a statement filed to an Israeli court on Monday.

It was revealed in September that an Israeli woman who became pregnant with the help of fertility treatments was carrying a fetus that was neither genetically related to her nor her husband.

The medical center where the incident occurred, Assuta Hospital in Rishon Lezion, claimed later in September that the list of patients potentially involved in the incident had been narrowed down.