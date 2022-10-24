The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Israelis thought to be connected to fetus embryo-swap unrelated to incident

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 24, 2022 16:06

An Israeli couple who claimed to be the parents of the fetus involved in the embryo-swapping saga are not the biological parents, Sheba Medical Center said in a statement filed to an Israeli court on Monday.

It was revealed in September that an Israeli woman who became pregnant with the help of fertility treatments was carrying a fetus that was neither genetically related to her nor her husband.

The medical center where the incident occurred, Assuta Hospital in Rishon Lezion, claimed later in September that the list of patients potentially involved in the incident had been narrowed down.

Netanyahu to request delay to court hearing set for election eve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 06:28 PM
Lapid: Israel will soon become largest gas supplier to Europe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 06:11 PM
Syria canceled Lebanese meeting regarding Israel maritime deal - source
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 06:09 PM
Explosion heard in the vicinity of Syria's Qamishli - Syrian State TV
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 06:04 PM
UK, US, Russian military chiefs of staff held phone call over dirty nuke
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 05:19 PM
UK's Sunak rules out national election - lawmakers
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 05:07 PM
Prisoners riot in southern Israeli prison, attack guards
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 04:07 PM
Bulgaria to cull 19,000 hens to contain bird flu outbreak
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 03:49 PM
Palestinian migrants drown in attempt to reach Europe - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 03:40 PM
Lebanese delegation to visit Syria to discuss maritime border
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 02:56 PM
Jerusalem stabbing attack victim regains consciousness
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 02:02 PM
Operation Break the Wave: IDF arrests 9 terrorism suspects
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 12:56 PM
IDF thwarts drug, arms smuggling attempt on Lebanese border
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 09:33 AM
Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit
By REUTERS
10/24/2022 02:42 AM
Residents of village near Jenin throw molotov cocktails at military vehi
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/24/2022 02:14 AM
