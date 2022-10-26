The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Spotify criticizes Kanye's comments, keeps his music

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 26, 2022 03:57

Updated: OCTOBER 26, 2022 03:59

As corporations around the world including Adidas AG ADSGn.DE cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology SASPOT.N said it would not remove the rapper's music unless his label requested it.

Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

Recent antisemitic remarks made by the rapper are "just awful comments," and would have warranted removal from Spotify for violating its policies, which prohibit hate speech, if they had been on a podcast or recording, Ek said.

But none of that content can be found on Spotify.

"It's really just his music, and his music doesn't violate our policy," said Ek, adding, "It's up to his label, if they want to take action or not."

That has not happened.

Universal Music's Def Jam label, which owns the copyright to West's recordings from 2002 through 2016, and continued distributing his releases until last year, issued a statement condemning Ye's remarks, saying "There is no place for antisemitism in our society."

It did not ask for the removal of Ye's recordings, many of which are critically acclaimed works. The music also can be found on Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel called for the major streaming services to end their business relationships with Ye after the rapper promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories in interviews and on social media, where he Tweeted that he would go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE."

Since the remarks, Ye has lost high profile and lucrative partnerships. Creative Artists Agency, one of the world's largest talent agencies, no longer represents him, film and television studio MRC Entertainment has dropped a documentary and sneaker-maker Adidas on Tuesday ended a partnership estimated to be worth more than $500 million in royalty payments and other fees.

Spotify, however, has faced backlash when it punished musicians for their personal misconduct.

The streaming service removed R Kelly's music from its playlists and recommendations in 2018 following allegations of sexual misconduct. It walked back the policy after other artists threatened boycotts, giving users a mute button to block particular artists, instead.

If Ye's label asks for the rapper's catalog to be removed, Ek said, "Obviously we'll respect their wishes."

US 'concerned' over West Bank tensions, loss of lives, Blinken says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/26/2022 04:43 AM
Biden discussed aid to Ukraine with Italian Prime Minister Meloni
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 03:56 AM
Israeli Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 mln
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 02:17 AM
Biden, Sunak reaffirm 'special relationship,' agreed Ukraine support
By REUTERS
10/26/2022 12:03 AM
White House notes Saudis have taken actions at UN to help Ukraine
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 11:27 PM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 09:58 PM
Israel Elections: Shaked stresses that she is not dropping out
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 08:46 PM
Har Bracha security coordinator suspended after clash with Palestinians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 06:25 PM
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Luzon, Philippines - EMSC
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:15 PM
Ukraine says dirty bomb claims appear as though Russia plans false flag
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 06:04 PM
Ayelet Shaked to hold press conference amid political pressure
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 05:50 PM
Palestinians head to Gaza border to riot after Nablus raid
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 04:38 PM
Israeli captive negotiator to resign next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/25/2022 03:53 PM
UK justice secretary Brandon Lewis, chief whip Wendy Morton resign
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:39 PM
Ethiopia peace talks start in South Africa
By REUTERS
10/25/2022 03:06 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by