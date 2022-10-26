Herzog to Pelosi: US-Israel bonds are 'strong and unconditional'

WASHINGTON - President Isaac Herzog met with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, reaffirming that the bonds between Israel and the US are “strong and unconditional.”

“The US Congress, both houses, House and Senate, has always been at the heart of US democracy and at the heart of the historic US-Israel alliance,” Herzog said to Pelosi at the beginning of their meeting. “The unbreakable bond between Israel and the United States is based on our shared values, he added. “The United States is our greatest and most important ally. Support for Israel here has never been a partisan issue. For us, bipartisan support for Israel is a strategic necessity.”

“We take great pride that President Truman, in a matter of minutes recognized the State of Israel, and since that time we’ve had a strong bond based on shared values, common security interests, stability in the region, and prosperity for both countries.” US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi

Herzog told Pelosi that Iran is “an enormous challenge.” and that “in the face of those who would jeopardize our security and destabilize our world we must stand firm, hand-in-hand.”

“We greatly appreciate the longstanding commitment of Speaker Pelosi and leaders of both parties and both chambers that the United States will always stand by Israel in every situation and against every threat,” said Herzog.

An alliance above all politics

In a reference to the upcoming elections in both countries, Herzog said that his visit “during this politically sensitive time both in Israel and in the United States is intended to underscore that our alliance is above all politics and it transcends all governments and political disagreements.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) meets Israeli president Isaac Herzog in Washington, DC, October 25, 2022 (credit: STEFANI REYNOLDS/POOL VIA REUTERS)

“That’s how it’s always been and that’s how it shall always remain,” he continued. “I am here in order to reaffirm that the close and deep friendship will continue whatever the results of the elections in Israel or the United States.”

Pelosi noted in her remarks that in the next few months we will observe the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the State of Israel. “That will happen in the spring, but we are already getting ready for it,” she said.

“We take great pride that our President, President Truman, in a matter of minutes recognized the State of Israel, and since that time we’ve had a strong bond based on shared values, common security interests, stability in the region, and prosperity for both countries,” said Pelosi.

Herzog's meeting with Blinken

Earlier, Herzog also met with Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. He thanked Blinken for mediating the maritime boundary deal with Lebanon, and for his support for Israel in international forums.

According to a State Department readout of the meeting, Blinken “underscored US concern over current heightened tensions, violence, and loss of both Israeli and Palestinian lives in the West Bank, and emphasized the need for all the parties to urgently de-escalate the situation.”

“They also discussed opportunities to expand and deepen Israel’s relations with Arab states, as well as the continuing unprecedented work of the Negev Forum,” Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.