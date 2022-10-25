The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Adidas plans to end Kanye West partnership over 'offensive behavior' - report

German sporting goods maker Adidas plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, following a rash of offensive behavior from the performer and designer.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 25, 2022 11:08

Updated: OCTOBER 25, 2022 12:38
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)
Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020.

(photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)
(photo credit: REUTERS/Randall Hill/File Photo)

German sporting goods maker Adidas plans to end its partnership with American rapper Kanye West, following a rash of offensive behavior from the performer and designer, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Adidas may announce the move as early as Tuesday, the report added, saying the rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, has made controversial statements, including anti-Semitic social media posts, in recent weeks. Adidas did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment. Ye could not immediately be reached.

Adidas on October 6 said it was reviewing its business partnership with the rapper and fashion designer.

The following weekend, the rapper had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted, with the social media platforms saying they removed his posts that online users condemned as anti-Semitic.

West, who has been partnering with Adidas since 2013 had been publicly critical of Adidas and its CEO, adding that the sporting goods maker was copying his ideas, CNBC had earlier reported.

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS) Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)

In September, Ye terminated his partnership with apparel retailer Gap Inc GPS.N.

Ye recently has agreed to buy Parler, the social media platform popular among US conservatives.

Ye's recent antisemitic comments

Recently, Ye explicitly said that he can " say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me."

Ye has made several antisemitic comments on social media, including his now deleted tweet saying: "I'm a bit sleeping tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on Jewish people." He also warned Jews about toying with him, and claiming that "Jewish Zionists" are controlling the media. 

Other companies have already ended their partnerships with West, including his talent agency, Creative Arts Agency (CAA), fashion house Balenciaga and global fashion icon Anna Wintour.

These decisions were made after intense pressure from both Jewish and non-Jewish activists, calling for the companies to end their partnerships with Ye, following his recent antisemitic comments.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt sent a letter to Adidas expressing concern over the company's plans to continue releasing products by West and calling on the company to "reconsider" following West's increasingly antisemitic comments.



