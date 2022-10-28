The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Russians engaging in mass theft of medical equipment, says Zelensky

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 23:53

Russian forces in the occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson are engaged in mass theft of medical equipment and ambulances in a bid to make the area uninhabitable, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday.

Ukrainian troops are gathered in force near Kherson, in the south of the country, prompting Russian-installed officials to evacuate many residents. Kherson is one of the four regions Moscow claims as part of Russia.

"The occupiers have decided to close down medical institutions in towns, take away medical equipment, ambulances, everything. They are putting pressure on doctors who still remain... to move to the territory of Russia," Zelensky said.

"Russia is trying to make the Kherson region a no man's land," he added in an evening video address, saying pro-Moscow forces realized they could not hold onto the city and were therefore taking what they could.

Ukrainian officials have regularly accused retreating Russian troops of widespread looting.



Rishi Sunak could freeze foreign aid - Telegraph
By REUTERS
10/29/2022 12:06 AM
New Zealand PM Ardern delayed in Antarctica after plane breaks down
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 11:25 PM
Gunmen shoot at a residence in Jasser al-Zarqa, police return fire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 10:47 PM
12-year-old child severely injured in Jessar al-Zarqa shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 08:53 PM
IDF vehicle flips over, IDF soldiers, Palestinian detainees injured
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 07:19 PM
Sino-US relations at critical juncture, says senior Chinese diplomat
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 05:47 PM
The EU congratulates Israel and Lebanon for signing of maritime deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 05:13 PM
Defense Minister Gantz meets with US coordinator over Lebanon deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 05:05 PM
Man dies after being set on fire, suspect arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 04:43 PM
Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian-made drones - air force
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 02:05 PM
Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move - FM
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 02:00 PM
Floods, landslides in Philippines' south kill at least 26
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 09:22 AM
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast -Yonhap
By REUTERS
10/28/2022 06:15 AM
IDF to open multiple entrances to Nablus
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/28/2022 12:45 AM
25-year-old man shot, severely wounded in Tamra
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
10/27/2022 11:33 PM
