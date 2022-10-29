The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IRGC Commander: 'Do not go to the streets, today will be the last day of riots'

Iran has been struck by protests since the death of Mahsa Amini who was killed while in custody of the morality police in September.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 12:19

Updated: OCTOBER 29, 2022 12:55
Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022 (photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)
Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022
(photo credit: WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The commander of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," he said.

Iran has been struck by numerous protests

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month.

They have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

IRANIANS COMMEMORATE Arbaeen in Tehran, earlier this month. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS) IRANIANS COMMEMORATE Arbaeen in Tehran, earlier this month. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran.

On Friday, video footage on social media showed protesters calling for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrators.



