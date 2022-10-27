Heavy clashes broke out between protesters and government forces in Mahabad in northern Iran on Thursday, as an anti-regime protester Ismail Moloudi, who was killed by security forces, was buried in the city.

#بەپەلەهێزە چەکدارەکانی حکومەت لە گەڕەکی گومرکی مەهاباد خەڵکیان داوەتە بەر دەستڕێژی گوللە. ماڵی ئیسماعیل مەولوودی لەو گەڕەکەیە. پێنجشەممە، ٥ی خەزەڵوەری ٢٧٢٢وێنەی تایبەت بە هەنگاو#مهسا_امینی#ژینا_ئەمینیpic.twitter.com/gNVAU7aIRD — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@HengawO) October 27, 2022

Videos from Moloudi's funeral showed family and friends chanting "the Shahid (martyr) will not die," according to the Hengaw Human Rights Organization. After the funeral, crowds of protesters marched toward and surrounded the governor's office in Mahabad, with intense clashes breaking out throughout the city.

Heavy gunfire was heard in videos of Mahabad and, according to Hengaw, at least three protesters were shot dead by Iranian forces during the protests in Mahabad, named as Shaho Khazri, Zanyar Abubakri and Kubra Sheikh Saqa.

تصاویری که به دست #رادیوفردا رسیده است نشان می‌دهند نیروهای امنیتی در مراسم چهلم #نیکا_شاکرمی، از جان‌باختگان #اعتراضات اخیر، به سمت معترضان شلیک می‌کنند. pic.twitter.com/RJdpRDU4U0 — RadioFarda‌|‌راديو فردا (@RadioFarda_) October 27, 2022

Iranian protesters stand in public without hijab, October 2022 (credit: 1500tasvir)

Internet access in Mahabad was seriously disrupted on Thursday evening amid the clashes, according to Internet watchdog NetBlocks.

The family of Nika Shakarami also held a ceremony in Lorestan marking 40 days since her killing by Iranian police on Thursday, according to Radio Farda. Roads leading to the cemetery where she is buried were blocked by security forces and participants in the ceremony clashed with security forces and chanted "death to Khamenei."

تصاویر اختصاصی هه‌نگاو از مراسم چهلم نیکا شاکرمی در خرم‌آبادپنج‌شنبه ۵ آبان ۱۴۰۱#ژینا_امینی #نیکا_شاکرمی pic.twitter.com/Xg68aafk28 — Hengaw Human Rights Organization (@HengawO) October 27, 2022

In Baneh, heavy clashes were reported between protesters and security forces, with heavy gunfire heard in video reportedly from the scene. At least two protesters were shot and killed in the city of Baneh as well, according to Hengaw.

#فوری هم اینک جنگ و درگیری سنگین در بانە بین انقلابیون و‌ مزدوران رژیم جمهوری اسلامیپنجشنبه ۵ آبان#IranRevolution2022 #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/jpPzj4Z6yy — cheshm_abi (@chawshin_83) October 27, 2022

Footage from Dehgolan also showed security forces firing at protesters.

Oil workers declare nationwide strike for Saturday

Iranian oil and petrochemical workers announced a nationwide strike starting on Saturday in solidarity with the ongoing nationwide protests, stating that they would walk out of the plants they work at, according to a statement by the Organizing Council for Protests of Oil Contract Workers.

The organizing council called on "all colleagues working in oil and oil-related centers, including all contractual and official workers and colleagues working in the operational, technical and staff departments and fuel supply drivers" to join the strike.

Contract workers at petrochemical plants and oil refineries across Iran went on strike earlier this month in support of the protesters.

Clashes come day after widespread protests amid Amini commemoration

The clashes on Thursday come a day after heavy protests swept Iran as protesters marked 40 days since the killing of Mahsa Amini by Iranian "morality" police.

Video published by the @1500tasvir Twitter account on Wednesday showed large crowds protesting in Tehran, Saqqez, Yazd, Ardabil, Tabriz, Borujerd, Kerman, Shiraz and Mashhad, among many other locations. Demonstrators chanted “women, life, freedom!” “death to the dictator!” and “we will fight, we will die, we will take back Iran!” among other slogans.

The protests continued into the night, with crowds still demonstrating in Tehran, Mashhad, Tabriz, Kamyaran, Isfahan, Qom and Shiraz, among other locations. Protesters torched garbage cans, blocked roads, marched down streets, and burned hijabs in many cities.

Footage from a number of protests on Wednesday night showed security forces firing directly at protesters.