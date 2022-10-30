Gas prices to rise by 9 agurot on Tuesday night at midnight

Gas prices will rise by 9 agurot on Tuesday night at midnight, bringing the price for self service pumping of 95 octane fuel to no more than NIS 6.46 per liter and the price for adding full service pumping to 21 agurot, the Energy Minister announced on Sunday.

In Eilat, octane 95 fuel will rise to NIS 5.52 per liter for self service pumping, with the addition for full service pumping standing at 18 agurot.

The change in gas prices usually takes place at midnight on the night between the last day of the month and the first day of the next month, but was pushed to the night between the first and second days of November due to Election Day.