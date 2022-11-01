Four wanted individuals were arrested by IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police between Monday night and Tuesday morning before Election Day.

In the Efraim Regional Division, two wanted individuals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activities. Israeli forces also located and confiscated an M-16 weapon at the scene.

During the operation, suspects threw stones at Israeli forces who responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

Also overnight, Israeli forces that operated in the Qalandiya refugee camp arrested two individuals and confiscated another M-16 weapon.

There were no Israeli casualties throughout the operation.