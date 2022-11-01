Despite her best efforts, Ayelet Shaked's Habayit Hayehudi fell far below the electoral threshold in all exit polls after voting closed on Tuesday night, with just 80,000 votes according to her statement. This leaves her just slightly over 1% of the vote, far below the 3.25% threshold.

Speaking to Channel 13 reporters shortly after the exit polls came out, she thanked her supporters for voting for her and said she hoped that Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu would be able to successfully build a coalition.