The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

NBA star Kyrie Irving denies promoting antisemitic book

Kyrie Irving has a history of holding views that are considered to be unsubstantiated conspiracy theories or are otherwise scientifically incorrect.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: OCTOBER 30, 2022 17:34

Updated: OCTOBER 30, 2022 17:36
Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center. (photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center.
(photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Kyrie Irving, 30, a seven-time NBA all-star, a three-time all-NBA team member, and a many-time controversial figure, defended a position that many consider to be antisemitic on Saturday.

Irving has a history of holding views that are considered to be unsubstantiated conspiracy theories or are otherwise scientifically incorrect.

He has, for example, expressed the view that the Earth is flat and shared a video of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Recently, Jones has been court-ordered to pay out $1 billion in damages for lying about and defaming the families of children who perished in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

What did Kyrie Irving do that was considered antisemitic?

This past week, Irving has promoted Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, a book, which later became a film, that purports to demonstrate how Black people are the true Israelites and that their identity has been stolen.

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS) Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

While there may not be anything necessarily antisemitic about having the religious belief that Black people are the chosen people of God, the film that Irving promoted parrots a narrative that belongs to radical Black Hebrew Israelism and has been thoroughly denounced as deeply antisemitic.

The narrative espouses that Jewish people are imposters who have usurped the biblical heritage of Black people.

At the press conference at Barclays Center in New York City following the Nets' defeat by the Pacers Saturday night, numerous reporters pressed Irving on his sharing of the film on his Twitter account.

Irving, however, denied that posting it on his Twitter constituted promoting it.

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?” he asked Nick Friedell, an ESPN reporter. When Friedell pointed out that Irving posted it, Kyrie dismissed the objection. He continued by asserting that what he “put out” is equivalent to when Friedell himself “puts things out.” Friedell responded by stating that his “stuff is not filled with antisemitic stuff.”

Instead of continuing to engage and demonstrate how the two situations are still, indeed, analogous, Irving retreated.

“Let’s move on. Let’s move on. Let’s move on, don’t dehumanize me up here.”

Irving has framed the issue to be that people are calling him antisemitic because he believes that Black people are the chosen people.

“Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not. So, the claims of antisemitism, who are the original chosen people of God? And we go into these religious conversations and it’s a big no-no, I don’t live my way like that.”

Kyrie Irving

“Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not. So, the claims of antisemitism, who are the original chosen people of God? And we go into these religious conversations and it’s a big no-no, I don’t live my way like that,” Irving said.

He has also stated that just because he posts something, doesn’t mean that he supports “everything that’s being said or everything is being done.”

However, many others feel that one can’t promote a film to millions of social media followers and then somehow not be associated with a significant part of that film.

In the past, Kyrie has walked back controversial statements he’s made, but he’s claimed that he won’t back down on this. If he will remain firm in that stance remains to be seen.



Tags basketball black hebrews nba antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by