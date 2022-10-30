NBA star Kyrie Irving denies promoting antisemitic book

Kyrie Irving, 30, a seven-time NBA all-star, a three-time all-NBA team member, and a many-time controversial figure, defended a position that many consider to be antisemitic on Saturday.

Irving has a history of holding views that are considered to be unsubstantiated conspiracy theories or are otherwise scientifically incorrect.

He has, for example, expressed the view that the Earth is flat and shared a video of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Recently, Jones has been court-ordered to pay out $1 billion in damages for lying about and defaming the families of children who perished in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

What did Kyrie Irving do that was considered antisemitic?

This past week, Irving has promoted Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, a book, which later became a film, that purports to demonstrate how Black people are the true Israelites and that their identity has been stolen.

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

While there may not be anything necessarily antisemitic about having the religious belief that Black people are the chosen people of God, the film that Irving promoted parrots a narrative that belongs to radical Black Hebrew Israelism and has been thoroughly denounced as deeply antisemitic.

The narrative espouses that Jewish people are imposters who have usurped the biblical heritage of Black people.

At the press conference at Barclays Center in New York City following the Nets' defeat by the Pacers Saturday night, numerous reporters pressed Irving on his sharing of the film on his Twitter account.

Irving, however, denied that posting it on his Twitter constituted promoting it.

“Can you please stop calling it a promotion? What am I promoting?” he asked Nick Friedell, an ESPN reporter. When Friedell pointed out that Irving posted it, Kyrie dismissed the objection. He continued by asserting that what he “put out” is equivalent to when Friedell himself “puts things out.” Friedell responded by stating that his “stuff is not filled with antisemitic stuff.”

Instead of continuing to engage and demonstrate how the two situations are still, indeed, analogous, Irving retreated.

“Let’s move on. Let’s move on. Let’s move on, don’t dehumanize me up here.”

Irving has framed the issue to be that people are calling him antisemitic because he believes that Black people are the chosen people.

“Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not. So, the claims of antisemitism, who are the original chosen people of God? And we go into these religious conversations and it’s a big no-no, I don’t live my way like that.” Kyrie Irving

“Africa is in it, whether we want to dismiss it or not. So, the claims of antisemitism, who are the original chosen people of God? And we go into these religious conversations and it’s a big no-no, I don’t live my way like that,” Irving said.

He has also stated that just because he posts something, doesn’t mean that he supports “everything that’s being said or everything is being done.”

However, many others feel that one can’t promote a film to millions of social media followers and then somehow not be associated with a significant part of that film.

In the past, Kyrie has walked back controversial statements he’s made, but he’s claimed that he won’t back down on this. If he will remain firm in that stance remains to be seen.