The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'Fight antisemitism:' Protestors heckle Kyrie Irving at Nets game

According to the New York Post, the group heckled Irving throughout the game, and in return, he gave them a thumbs up and said he was "thankful for you guys." 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 13:52

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 14:17
Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. (photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)
Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) argues a call in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.
(photo credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

A group of Jewish protestors was spotted at Monday's Nets game sitting courtside with T-shirts that read "Fight Antisemitism." They were responding to Kyrie Irving's recent support of the film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which purportedly promotes antisemitism and general misinformation. 

Written, directed and produced by Ronald B. Dalton Jr., the film is based on a book of the same name that he wrote. The author-turned-director openly holds beliefs in line with the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, defined by the Anti-Defamation League as "a fringe religious movement that rejects widely accepted definitions of Judaism and asserts that people of color are the true children of Israel."

According to the New York Post, the group heckled Irving throughout the game, and in return, he gave them a thumbs up and said he was "thankful for you guys." 

Irving and the Nets' management have been doing PR damage control for the last several days since his comments about the film; for this reason, Irving was not able to have any direct interaction with the press on Monday night. 

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS) Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) steps over Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) after fighting for a loose ball in the second quarter at Barclays Center. (credit: WENDELL CRUZ-USA TODAY SPORTS)

A common thread

The beliefs expressed in Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, have come into the spotlight lately as Kanye West has become more outspoken on antisemitism - more specifically, his lack thereof. 

Kanye – now calling himself merely "Ye" – claimed in his infamous "death con 3" tweet in early October that he "actually can't be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also"



Tags new york kanye west kanye west and jews black hebrews new york city African Hebrew Israelites antisemitism New York Post
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by