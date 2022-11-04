The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Netanyahu says future Israeli gov't won't violate LGBTQ+ rights - report

Avi Maoz, a likely member of the incoming prime minister's future government, voiced his desire to "outlaw the Pride Parade - first in Jerusalem, then in Tel Aviv."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 16:38

Updated: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 17:18
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU speaks to the media in Tel Aviv, last week. Will he bow out of Israeli politics this year? (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
BENJAMIN NETANYAHU speaks to the media in Tel Aviv, last week. Will he bow out of Israeli politics this year?
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

There will be no violations of the civil rights of LGBTQ+ Israelis in Benjamin Netanyahu's future government, the incoming prime minister said in private conversations, N12 reported on Friday.

Netanyahu's comments were possibly made in reference to Noam Party head MK Avi Maoz, part of the Religious Zionists Knesset faction and a likely member of the former prime minister's future coalition

Maoz, a Jewish anti-LGBT religious nationalist, said following his bloc's election victory on Thursday night that he will examine legal avenues to "outlaw the Pride Parade - first in Jerusalem, then in Tel Aviv" during an interview given to Army Radio.

"We will look to outlaw the Pride Parade - first in Jerusalem, then in Tel Aviv"

Noam Party head MK Avi Maoz

Maoz also previously spoke in support of gay conversion therapy. "When we get in control, and the Health Ministry will be ours...we'll prioritize conversion therapy," Maoz said in a February interview, following a ban on conversion therapy approved by the outgoing government.

MK Avi Maoz attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 21, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Avi Maoz attends an Arrangements Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on June 21, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Religious Zionists head Bezalel Smotrich, a self-proclaimed "proud homophobe," also has a long history of making inflammatory statements aimed at Israel's LGBTQ+ community.

Last year, following the outbreak of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in August, Smotrich claimed that the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, which he called a "huge infection party...started this whole outbreak." In 2006, he helped organize an event called the “beast parade,” in which goats and donkeys were paraded in Jerusalem in a protest against the LGBT+ pride parade in the city.

He has since expressed regret for taking part in the event, telling Haaretz: “I did it when I was young and I regret it.”

What are Netanyahu's views on LGBTQ+ rights?

Despite his future coalition partners' controversial plans, Netanyahu has held fairly tolerant and liberal views on LGBTQ+ rights in Israel throughout his political life, with the incoming prime minister expressing support for the LGBTQ+ cause publically, both directly and indirectly, in his tenures as prime minister.

Despite that, Netanyahu had refrained from meeting with LGBTQ+ activists for the majority of his second tenure in the Prime Minister's Office from 2009-2021, only meeting with an LGBTQ+ group in April 2019, a decade since his last meeting with such a group.



