US 'exerting efforts' to stop West Bank escalation, Blinken tells Abbas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that the US is "exerting efforts" to "end the current escalation" between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank, he told Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in a Friday night call.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Abbas "briefed" Blinken on "Israeli attacks against Palestinians in cities, villages and refugee camps...including settler violence and violations carried out against Jerusalem."

The two "agreed to remain in contact in the coming period," the report added.