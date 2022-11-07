The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon parking lot

After an initial inspection of the building, it was discovered that several beams that hold the building up have been removed and there is a danger of it collapsing.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 10:58

Updated: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 12:05
Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon November 7, 2022. (photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)
Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon November 7, 2022.
(photo credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

A sinkhole opened up in a parking lot of a residential building in Hod HaSharon on Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to make sure there was no danger, amid calls and complaints from neighbors in the area. The municipality is investigating what caused the sinkhole to occur. 

After an initial inspection of the building, it was discovered that several beams that hold up the building have been removed and there is a danger of it collapsing, Ynet reported.

No injuries were reported from the incident. Residents of the building have been evacuated from the area until further notice, according to N12.

Previous sinkholes in Israel

A sinkhole opened up on Bar Ilan Street in Jerusalem last month amid infrastructure work on the road.

Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon November 7, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE) Sinkhole opens in Hod Hasharon November 7, 2022. (credit: FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE)

In September, a sinkhole opened up in the middle of Ayalon Highway, a major and central one in Tel Aviv.

No one was hurt on any of these occasions.

However, in July, a 32-year-old man died after being sucked into a sinkhole in a private pool in Carmel Yosef.

This is a developing story.



