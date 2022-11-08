The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Weather forecast: Rains accompanied by thunderstorms, floods

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 06:11

Updated: NOVEMBER 8, 2022 06:13

Today, occasional rains fell from the north of the country to the north of the Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In the morning there is still a chance of flooding mainly in the central and southern coastal plain, and later in the day there is a chance of flooding in the streams of the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. The rain will gradually weaken. There will be another drop in temperatures and they will be lower than normal for the season. Tonight, local rains will continue to fall from the north of the country to the north of the Negev.

Trump says he will make a "big announcement" on Nov. 15
By REUTERS
11/08/2022 05:17 AM
IDF issues demolition warrants for homes of two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 10:22 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on election win
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 09:50 PM
Histadrut Chair opposes appointing Smotrich as finance minister - N12
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 09:06 PM
Stones thrown at a school bus in southern Israel, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 08:51 PM
Shas announces it will recommend Netanyahu to President Herzog for PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 07:40 PM
Iran summons Norway's ambassador over 'unacceptable' remarks - Fars
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 07:27 PM
Director-General of the Defense Ministry to resign - N12
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 05:50 PM
Seven killed in bus crash in eastern Turkey - president
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 05:08 PM
Putin says 50,000 mobilized Russian soldiers serving with combat units
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 04:39 PM
Yitzhar resident charged with terror in Sheikh Jarrah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 04:14 PM
Home Front Command to hold drills around Israel next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 03:52 PM
Indictment filed against two who sold weapon who killed Noa Lazar
By MAARIV ONLINE
11/07/2022 03:10 PM
UK PM Sunak congratulates Israel's Netanyahu on election win
By REUTERS
11/07/2022 01:28 PM
16-year-old student stabs principal at Kfar Bialik high school
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/07/2022 12:51 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by