Weather forecast: Rains accompanied by thunderstorms, floods

Today, occasional rains fell from the north of the country to the north of the Negev, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms. In the morning there is still a chance of flooding mainly in the central and southern coastal plain, and later in the day there is a chance of flooding in the streams of the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea. The rain will gradually weaken. There will be another drop in temperatures and they will be lower than normal for the season. Tonight, local rains will continue to fall from the north of the country to the north of the Negev.