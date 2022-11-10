Five Afghans found dead with stab wounds in Turkey's capital

Turkish police found five dead Afghan nationals with stab wounds in a house in Ankara, government-owned Anadolu Agency and other media reported on Thursday.

The Ankara governor's office said on Twitter an investigation was underway into the death of five people considered foreign nationals, with no cause yet determined.

The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking details.

Broadcaster NTV reported that relatives of the victims had alerted police, and medical teams later examined the bodies in a house in the capital city's Altindag district.