Five Afghans found dead with stab wounds in Turkey's capital

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 20:57

Turkish police found five dead Afghan nationals with stab wounds in a house in Ankara, government-owned Anadolu Agency and other media reported on Thursday.

The Ankara governor's office said on Twitter an investigation was underway into the death of five people considered foreign nationals, with no cause yet determined.

The Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to an email from Reuters seeking details.

Broadcaster NTV reported that relatives of the victims had alerted police, and medical teams later examined the bodies in a house in the capital city's Altindag district.

Israeli killed, 9 Gazans injured in car accident in Netiv Haasara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 08:31 PM
US 'detects' signs of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine's Kherson
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 08:28 PM
IDF to charge 2 commanders in death of elderly Palestinian
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 08:06 PM
Joe Biden, China's Xi to meet in Bali during G20 summit
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 06:04 PM
UAE president congratulates Netanyahu on election victory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 05:54 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Germany's Scholz, Italy's Meloni
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 04:55 PM
Russian court orders deportation of US woman in assault case
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:50 PM
Iran's FM warns German counterpart against issuing sanctions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/10/2022 04:30 PM
Middle East Airlines plane hit by stray bullet while landing in Beirut
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:10 PM
Iran sets up UN nuclear watchdog visit, to give answers on IAEA probe
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 04:05 PM
AstraZeneca withdraws US application for COVID-19 vaccine
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 12:10 PM
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, US NHC says
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 10:10 AM
Ahead of Xi-Biden meet, China says both countries should work together
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 09:46 AM
N.Ireland will hold an election in early 2023-UK minister
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 09:30 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes northeast India - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/10/2022 07:24 AM
