Cholera detected in water in northern Israel - Health Ministry

A positive cholera sample was detected in a water reservoir in northern Israel in recent days, Israel's Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

The origin of the bacteria is most likely Syria, where an outbreak of Cholera has been reported in recent months.

Due to the spread of the disease in Syria, close to the shared border with Israel, the Health Ministry's Health Intelligence system, along with Israel's Water Authority, has been monitoring and analyzing the outbreak and the potential risk it could pose to Israel.

"Thanks to the early detection, the Health Ministry, along with the Water Authority, took a number of actions to protect the water sources that reach the citizens of Israel," read the statement. Actions taken included stopping the flow of the reservoir's water to the Kinneret, and chlorinating the water.

In addition, environmental cholera testing capabilities have been implemented in order to ensure the regular monitoring of possible water contamination.

This is a developing story.