The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cholera detected in water in northern Israel - Health Ministry

The origin of the bacteria is most likely Syria, where an outbreak of Cholera has been reported in recent months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 11:12

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 11:29
Bnei Yisrael reservoir in the Golan Heights flowing with water after the last rains (photo credit: ITAMAR COHEN/ TPS)
Bnei Yisrael reservoir in the Golan Heights flowing with water after the last rains
(photo credit: ITAMAR COHEN/ TPS)

A positive cholera sample was detected in a water reservoir in northern Israel in recent days, Israel's Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.

The origin of the bacteria is most likely Syria, where an outbreak of Cholera has been reported in recent months.

Due to the spread of the disease in Syria, close to the shared border with Israel, the Health Ministry's Health Intelligence system, along with Israel's Water Authority, has been monitoring and analyzing the outbreak and the potential risk it could pose to Israel.

"Thanks to the early detection, the Health Ministry, along with the Water Authority, took a number of actions to protect the water sources that reach the citizens of Israel," read the statement. Actions taken included stopping the flow of the reservoir's water to the Kinneret, and chlorinating the water. 

In addition, environmental cholera testing capabilities have been implemented in order to ensure the regular monitoring of possible water contamination.

This is a developing story.



Tags Health Ministry Israeli-Syrian border disease water contamination
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by