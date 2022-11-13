19th century Torah scrolls stolen from Rishon Lezion Synagogue

Three Torah scrolls were stolen from the Beit Eliyahu Tunisian Synagogue in Rishon Lezion on Friday night, according to Hebrew media. All three books were brought to Israel from Djerba, Tunisia, and are 180, 150 and 79 years old respectively.

The Torah scrolls were stolen on Friday night, and the worshippers who came to the synagogue for the Saturday morning prayers found the Synagogue interior in ruin, with prayer books torn apart and damage to the prayer rooms themselves

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the subject.