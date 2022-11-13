The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
19th century Torah scrolls stolen from Rishon Lezion Synagogue

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 11:56

Three Torah scrolls were stolen from the Beit Eliyahu Tunisian Synagogue in Rishon Lezion on Friday night, according to Hebrew media. All three books were brought to Israel from Djerba, Tunisia, and are 180, 150 and 79 years old respectively. 

The Torah scrolls were stolen on Friday night, and the worshippers who came to the synagogue for the Saturday morning prayers found the Synagogue interior in ruin, with prayer books torn apart and damage to the prayer rooms themselves

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the subject.

Fire reported at central Iran industrial town -Tasnim
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 12:18 PM
Biden says US, Japan, S. Korea 'more aligned than ever' on North Korea
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 11:56 AM
Smotrich to request position of Defense Minister - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 10:34 AM
IDF thwart Egyptian drug smuggling operation worth 1.2 million NIS
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 08:33 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Five arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:46 AM
Border police raid houses in Jaljulya, seize weapons, drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:43 AM
Six arrested in connection to IDF weapons robbery
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/13/2022 07:13 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes near Chile's Biobio region -EMSC
By REUTERS
11/13/2022 04:50 AM
Three people, including a 14-year-old, injured by drive-by shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2022 10:44 PM
Man videos himself shooting M16 from moving vehicle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/12/2022 05:42 PM
Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Nepal region - EMSC
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 04:49 PM
Nineteen dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 12:55 PM
Turkey's Erdogan seeks Ukraine peace talks
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 11:42 AM
Germany's Scholz favors new package of sanctions against Iran
By REUTERS
11/12/2022 11:27 AM
Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden's relatives
By REUTERS
11/11/2022 06:53 PM
